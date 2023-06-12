City lad among candidates who scored 100 percentile in MHT-CET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:Chaitanya Bramhapurikar, a student from the city found a place among the list of 28 candidates who scored a perfect 100 percentile in

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2023. Also, four students from Marathwada have found a place in the toppers list of different categories of the examination.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of MHT-CET today. A total of 28 students have secured a perfect 100 percentile score in the State. Among them, 14 students are from PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and the remaining from PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups have excelled in the examination.

A city boy found a place in the list of the candidates who scored 100 percentile at the State level of the examination.

It may be noted that the test was divided into two groups. The first group was Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) while another group is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

The toppers are as follows;

--General category-Chaitanya Bramhapurikar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)-PCB-100 per cent

--Schedule Tribe- Vivek Surewad (Nanded)-PCB—99.9641320 pc

-- Schedule Tribe-Atharva Bachawar (Nanded)-PCM- 99.8918758 pc

--NT-1 and B-Aaryan Ambarkhane-(Nanded)-PCB-- 99.9740944 pc

--DT/VJ--Akhileshsingh Pardeshi (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)-PCB-99.9237805 pc