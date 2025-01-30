City likely to get water on alternate days from April!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat said that 90 per cent work of the new water supply scheme has been completed. Hence, the city would get water in their taps every alternate day from April.

He was speaking at a discussion organised at a hotel in the Kranti Chowk, jointly by the Marathi Patrakar Sangh, Shramik Patrakar Sangh, and Photographers Association, on Thursday.

“The city is mentioned as one of the five important cities in Maharashtra. Pune and Nashik are facing a shortage of space. Hence new industries will be setting up their units in DMIC considering it as a centrally located destination of the state. Along with the industries, the population of vendors and sub-vendors will be increasing by 25 per cent. There is a dire need for the overall development of the city. The orders have been given to the commissioner of police (CP) and the superintendent of police (SP) to curb the crime., “ said the minister.

The fund released by the Department of Social Justice had not been used in the last 10 years and was being diverted to other departments. This year, all the funds have been spent and a demand for additional funds has been placed. Besides, 3500 posts are lying vacant in the department. These posts will soon be filled up after consulting the Department of Finance, he said.

Former mayors Nandkumar Ghodele and Vikas Jain, Shiv Sena’s district chief Rajendra Janjal, veteran journalists S S Khandalkar, Anil Phale and Balaji Suryawanshi were the guests of honour.

Box

In reply to a question on the development plan, Shirsat said, “ The sanctioning of the draft plan of the city has been stayed intentionally. It is because the marking of roads has been done wrongly. The roads have been marked on people’s properties. This has been done to show the percentage of space allocated for various civic amenities. Hence it would be approved in a month after making necessary corrections.”

Only 75 students get scholarships for studying abroad

The government has decided to grant scholarships to only 75 students wishing to pursue education abroad. Hence a request to extend the strength of students will be made to the Chief Minister, said Shirsat.