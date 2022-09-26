City loses Rs 424 Cr Medical Device Park project; 1 more jolt to State

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The city lost the Medical Device Park proposed in 2020 by the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC).

Rajya Sabha member of Shiv Sena Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the question about the Device Park.

Replying to this question union Minister said the Park would not be established in Maharashtra.

This created political turmoil as projects proposed in the State is being shifted to other states. one after another.

The then MVA Government submitted the proposal of the Device Park to the Central Government to establish at Bidkin Industrial Belt under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor. The proposal was very much crucial for the city’s industrial development.

The then Industries Minister Subhash Desai told journalists time and again that the project would come to the city. It was hoped that the Central Government would approve the proposal. Now, again the expectations were not fulfilled.

Commenting on this, opposition leader to Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said that the union Minister replying to the question raised by Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi made it clear that Medical Device Park was not approved for the State.

After shifting Vedanta Foxconn to Gujarat, some more projects and the head office of Phone Pe company would be shifted to Karnataka from Mumbai. He alleged that the youths from Marathwada and Maharashtra are losing job opportunities because of the irresponsible attitude of the State Government.

Box

Rs 424 crore proposal

The Medical Device Park proposal of Rs 424 crore was submitted to the Pharmaceutical Department through the union Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry under the ‘Promotion of Medical Devices Park’ scheme.

A total of 16 States submitted the proposals to the Central Government. The Centre approved the proposals of four States only and their names are Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Unfortunately, Maharashtra was not among them.

Box

3rd biggest project lost

The State lost the third biggest project after Vedanta Foxconn Semi-conductor and Bulk Drugs Park shifted to Gujarat.