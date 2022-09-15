City man through policeman robbed Jalgaon’s goldsmith of Rs 21L

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

In a shocking incident, a city trader called a goldsmith from Jalgaon at Shendra and with the help of a policeman robbed him of Rs 21 lakh. The police have arrested arrested the trader and the police man and seized 25 tolas of gold worth Rs 20.75 lakh and cash from them, informed Cidco MIDC police station PI Vitthal Pote.

Police said, according to the complaint lodged by the goldsmith from Jalgaon Ashok Vispute, he runs a jewellery shop named Malhar Jewellers at Jalgaon. Four months back, he talked with a trader from the city named Ramchandra Dahiwal (Shendra), who runs a jewellery shop named Bhavani Jewellers at Shendra.

On September 12, Dahiwal called Vispute and told him that he want gold urgently. Hence, Vispute came to Shendra in his car (MH 19DV 3636) with gold and cash at night at around 9 pm. He showed some designs to Dahiwal. Dahiwal told him that he will give a cheque for the gold. But, Vispute insisted on cash and told him to make RTGS tomorrow and then he will send him the gold. Hence, the transaction was not done.

Vispute then left in his car for Jalgaon. Near Savangi By-pass, a car (MH 20AW 2144) came in front of his car and stopped him. A police employee of the rural police Santosh Wagh came out of the car and threatened Vispute and his driver. Vispute told Wagh that his a grocery merchant.

Wagh then searched his bag and found a receipt book of gold transactions. Wagh then asked him why he lied when he is a goldsmith. Wagh then snatched the bag containing 25 tolas of gold and Rs 8.40 lakh cash.

After the incident Vispute was in shock, he called one of his relative living in Aurangabad, who took him to a hospital. After the treatment, Vispute went to Jalgaon. On September 14, came to Aurangabad again and lodged a complaint with Cidco MIDC police station. PI Pote on the basis of the registration number of the car arrested the accused. PSI Arjun Raut is further investigating the case.

Vispute got suspicious about Dahiwal as he called him next day and inquired about his health. He gave all the above information to the police which helped them to traced the accused. In the investigation it was found that both the accused are neighbours and they hatched the plot to rob Vispute.

Dahiwal and police constable Wagh were produced before the court and both have been remanded in the police custody till September 18.