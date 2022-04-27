City market witnesses shopping spree for Ramzan Eid after 2 yrs lockdown

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 27:

The city market is witnessing an unprecedented shopping spree for Ramzan Eid as it was opened fully after two years of Covid lockdown. Thousands of customers throng the market daily as even the scorching sun has not dampened their shopping spirit for the festival.

It may be noted that there were restrictions on market during the last two years because of Covid outbreak. People were unable to shop freely during the different festivals including Diwali and Eid. With the decline in the third Covid wave, the restrictions were lifted in January this year and the market was opened fully.

People, with high sprite, were seen purchasing garments, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes, caps, jewellery in the market from Shahganj to June Bazaar, City Chowk to Paithan Gate, Rangar Galli to Kumbharwada, City Chowk to Roshan Gate.

The holy month Ramzan has three Ashras (each of 10 days). Generally, people tend to purchase dress materials for stitching. The sales of readymade garments for children, ladies and gents pick up 10 to 12 days before Eid. Hotels, restaurants and kiosks which have food times from Chinese to Lebanese along with traditional ‘Biryani, Naan Khaliya and Tahri are doing brisk business since the beginning of the holy month after 700 gap days of lockdown. There is a huge rush of youths at 'Faluda shops' at night.

Box

Classic, Marva, Sweet Moments fragrances enter market

The sales of ‘Attars’ and perfumes increase in Ramzan month. This time around, new brands like Classic, Marva, Sweet Moments, and Royal Alishan, have entered the market.

Mohammed Musaddique whose family is engaged in the fragrance business for the last 120 years said that after suffering business losses in two years of lockdown, they are getting a response from fragrances lovers this year.

“As prices of all raw materials increased so is the case with ‘Attars’ and perfumes. There are customers who like traditional fragrances like ‘Gulab, Mogra, Sandal,” he said. Musaddique who owns ‘Attar’ shops at City Chowk and Champa Chowk said for Eid, people also purchase original surma (collyrium) which adds a glint to one’s eyes.

Box

Diamond skull cap 1st choice of children

New skull caps are also purchased on a large scale for Eid. Hassan Raza khan, who runs a caps shop in the old city for the past two decades said different types of skull caps including Barkaati, Afghani, Sudani, Omani, Pakistani Diamond, and Turkish are available in the market in the range of Rs 120 to Rs 200. “However, children’s first choice is for caps named Turkey and Pakistani Diamond which are manufactured in our country,” he added.