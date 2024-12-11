City of Innovation and Tradition

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is fast transforming from a traditional town to industrial hub. Companies like Bajaj Auto, Garware Polyester, and Varroc Engineering are modernizing by streamlining through automation, new digital technologies and promoting sustainable practices. The strong focus on renewable energy resources and promoting MSME gives the city the model template for growth.

Bajaj Auto, a key player in the region’s automotive industry, has upgraded its manufacturing processes with automation and renewable energy, solidifying its global position. Varroc Engineering is pushing the shift towards electric mobility by developing electric vehicle components and sustainable technologies. NRB Bearings has incorporated robotics and IoT into its precision engineering processes, improving productivity and reducing costs.

Garware Technical Fibres has made significant advancements in material science, creating high-performance nets and ropes used in industries like fisheries and aerospace. Many of the city’s industries are embracing renewable energy, with solar power usage surging by nearly nine times in the past two years, highlighting their commitment to sustainability.

Technology, Talent & Demand

Access to Technology: Clusters like the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) and Devgiri Electronics Cluster (DECPL) provide over 2,500 MSMEs with subsidized access to advanced technologies for prototyping and manufacturing.

Talent Pool: Institutions such as IGTR, CIPET and others produce a skilled workforce, fostering innovation in the region.

Demand creation: Multinational corporations (MNCs) and large enterprises like Varroc, Endurance and Garware drive R&D projects, creating a dynamic ecosystem that promotes mutual growth and technological advancement.

Major Investments Boost aurangabad industrial city’s growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Ather Energy, Lubrizol India Private Limited, and JSW Green Mobility are among the major companies making significant investments in (AURIC city ). Additionally, new industries have been introduced at Shendra and the DMIC in Bidkin, driving forward the city's development.

Innovative Legacy

“I've witnessed how the city blends industrial legacy with cutting-edge technology. With world-class institutions, clusters like MAC and DECPL and a thriving startup ecosystem at MAGIC, we're empowering 2,500 MSMEs. The presence of innovative MNCs and a skilled workforce makes the city a benchmark for industrial growth." – Arpit Save, CMIA President

Transformative growth

“The formation of the auto cluster and automotive hub is transformative for our city. These initiatives will benefit small industries, providing local resources and support. This development will foster growth, innovation and sustainability for smaller enterprises, strengthening the entire industrial base of the region.” - Vasant Waghmare, President of Waluj MIDC Industrial Association

“Our city’s strength is in embracing change while honouring its roots, ensuring every industry thrives and sets an example for others.”