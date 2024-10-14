City officer dies in sleep

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ramesh Sheshrao Bhise (Rajeshnagar, Beed Bypass), an officer at the Cyber Police Station, died in his sleep from a heart attack early Monday morning at the age of 33.

Ramesh Bhise, a police officer who joined the force in 2014, passed away from a heart attack while preparing for his sub-inspector exam. He had cleared the preliminary exam and was gearing up for the main test in December. After taking a mock test on Sunday, he went to study but didn't wake up the next morning. His brother found him unresponsive, and he was declared dead at the hospital. A sub-inspector exam book was still on Ramesh's chest, as he had fallen asleep while reading. Ramesh's elder brother is currently an officer at the MIDC Waluj Police Station. He had a four-year-old daughter and was blessed with a second daughter just seven days ago, which brought him great joy. His sudden death has left the city police force in mourning. His last rites were performed in his native village Rajapur, in Paithan Taluka.