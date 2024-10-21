City on high alert as election nears

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the assembly elections draw near, the police department has ramped up security across the city. Vehicle checks and blockades are in place at key locations to ensure smooth movement and prevent disruptions. In addition, a company of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers has been deployed to support the local forces. The heightened presence aims to maintain order and safety in the lead-up to the elections.

70 BSF soldiers, led by Satara PI Sangram Tate, marched through the Beed Bypass and Satara area at 11am on Monday. In the evening, DCP Nitin Bagate, ACP Sampat Shinde and PI Nirmala Pardeshi conducted inspections and patrolled the city chowk area from 7 to 9 pm. The combined efforts aim to ensure security and order in key locations ahead of the upcoming elections.