City police alert due to ban imposed on PFI

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists tried to ransac the Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Madni Chowk area three days back. The police had deployed police bandobast after the incident in the office area. Now, the union government has imposed a ban on PFI for five years. Hence, considering the possible breach of law and order, the city police is on an alert mode. It is likely that the police bandobast in this area can be strengthen.

Around four to five MNS activists tried to ransack the PFI office on Sunday. Later, the police were deployed in Roshan Gate, Madni Chowk and some other parts of the city. The police are taking more precaution to maintain law and order.