City police crackdown on rickshaw drivers

26 cases registered in various police stations on errant drivers

Aurangabad:

In a bid to discipline the unruly auto drivers, the city police started taking action against the auto drivers who park the rickshaw dangerously on the road. On Friday, 26 cases were registered against auto drivers in various police stations of the city. The police officers have expressed that the action will discipline the drivers.

There is a constant cry that rickshaw drivers in the city openly float the norms to get more passengers. These drivers stop their rickshaw suddenly on the street to pick up and drop the passengers. Rickshaw drivers who flout traffic rules pose a risk of accidents. Often other drivers try to keep their vehicle away from the rickshaw. Besides, seating more passengers than the capacity, playing loud music, driving under the influence of alcohol and harassing women passengers are common.

A year and a half ago, a minor girl passenger had jumped out of the rickshaw after being molested by the auto driver on Mondha Naka road. Another rickshaw driver in the city committed a similar crime with a college girl. The girl also jumped out of the running rickshaw and saved her life. But she suffered severe injuries to her head and was hospitalised. The incident sparked outrage among the citizens and political representatives who demanded strict action against rickshaw drivers.

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal also demanded the police to take strict action. Taking note, the police launched a campaign against the errant auto drivers. Cases were registered against 26 rickshaw drivers in various police stations of the city.