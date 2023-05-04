City police implement operation ‘All Out’ despite heavy rains

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police implemented operation ‘All Out’ on the city roads on Wednesday night despite heavy rains between 11 pm and 12 midnight. In all, 633 police personnel including 545 constables and 88 officers implemented the operation. In all, 622 vehicles were checked and 38 cases were registered with respective police stations, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Newly joined CP Manoj Lohiya after taking charge revived the crime situation during the meeting with inspectors. He then directed to launch operation All Out on Wednesday night. Despite heavy rain, the operation was accomplished. The vehicles coming to Nagar Naka were checked. In all, 25 persons were booked on charges of illegal transportation. A raid was conducted on a gambling den and cases were registered against five persons possessing weapons. Six accused wanted in various crimes were arrested.

The operation was implemented under the guidance of CP Lohiya, by DCPs Aparna Gitay, Deepak Girhe and Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACPs, PIs and policemen of various departments.

CP in action

CP Lohiya visited the jurisdictions of various police stations and personally inspected the Naka Bandi. He also issued directives to the officers for implementing the operation rigorously.

Combing operation in Waluj

The city police implemented combing operation in Waluj industrial area on Wednesday night. The police squads arrested 14 notorious goons and also took action against four traders.

The operation was implemented under the leadership of Waluj MIDC police station PI Sandeep Gurme. The arrested were identified as Ganesh Pimple (Toki), Sudam Kajale, Virendkumar Bapu, Virendkumar Bapu, Chandrakant Bansode, Sanjay Bansode, Swapnil Pawar, Eknath Shirsat (all Jogeshwari), Ravi Mukutmal (Wadgaon), Dnyaneshwar Vadaje, Santosh Ranyeole, Ajay Chavan, Raju Dhotre, (all Ranjangaon), Somnath Rajmal and Sanjay Bisre (both Teesgaon). Action was also taken against Hotel Mauli, Teesgaon, Mayur Juice Centre, Amruttulya Chaha, and Hotel Shayadri (all Bajajnagar).