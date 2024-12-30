City Police intensify crackdown on drunk driving ahead of New Year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to prevent accidents and ensure road safety during the festive season, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police have launched a stringent campaign against drunk driving. The drive, initiated under the supervision of CP Pravin Pawar, has already resulted in the testing of more than 100 drivers within two days. Their vehicles have been seized, and legal action has been initiated.

The police have set up Nakabandis at key locations across the city, focusing on areas known for nightlife and public gatherings. Breath analyzers are being used extensively, with officers from all five traffic wings, supported by local police stations, actively participating in the campaign.

A meeting held on Friday saw senior officers, including DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Dhananjay Patil, and Sandip Gurme, charting out plans to curb drunk driving, especially during the Christmas and New Year period when parties and alcohol consumption peak. The rise in hit-and-run cases and other road mishaps has further prompted the police to take proactive measures.

CP Pawar has appealed to citizens to refrain from drinking and driving, emphasizing the risks posed to public safety. The campaign will continue over the next few days to ensure a secure environment for New Year celebrations.