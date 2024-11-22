City ranks 5th in clean air survey

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city has ranked 5th in the state's Clean and Pure Air Survey. Sangli ranked first, followed by Kalyan, Chandrapur and Amravati.

Municipal Commissioner G. Shrikant implemented several measures to maintain clean air. These efforts reduced dust concentration in the city by eight pre cent. The city maintained good air quality for over 300 days, earning incentive grants for the Municipal Corporation. Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand, Advisor Geetanjali Kaushik, and Archana Bankar played key roles in improving air quality. The Municipal Corporation focused on tree planting, placing trees in dividers, installing fountains in traffic islands, setting up vertical gardens, removing construction debris, and using street sweeping machines to clean roads at night.