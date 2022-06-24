City receives 51.2 mm rainfall in 2 hours

A total of 55.2 mm rainfall recorded

Aurangabad, June 24:

Heavy rains lashed the city on Friday afternoon. Chikalthana observatory recorded 51.2 mm of rainfall in just two hours. For the first time in June, heavy rains caused water logging in various parts of the city. A total of 55.2 mm of rainfall was recorded till 8.30 pm.

It had rained for nearly an hour at 2 am on Friday. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 3.4 mm of rain till 8.30 am and the MGM observatory recorded 19.3 mm of rain between 2 am and 3 am. The city had cloud cover throughout the day. It started raining at around 3.30 pm. Rain lashed all parts of the city. Initially, it rained lightly, but then it got stronger.

The rains caused water logging in various parts of the city. Chikalthana area received heavy rainfall. The rains continued for five and a half hours. Occasional drizzle continued even after 8.30 pm. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 4 mm of rain between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

32.8 mm rainfall recorded

The MGM JNEC observatory recorded 32.8 mm of rainfall from 2 am to 7 pm, said Srinivas Aundhkar, director at MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre and Club.