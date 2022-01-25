City records coldest temperature of 8.8°C on Tuesday

Temperature drops by 6.6°C in past three days

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

The city recorded one of the coldest days of the winter season on Tuesday as the Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 8.8°C. The temperature has dipped by 6.6°C in the past three days. The cold snap has made citizens stay indoors.

The minimum temperature in the city has dropped sharply in the last three days. The minimum temperature on January 23 was recorded at 15.4°C. On Monday, the minimum temperature dropped to 10.2°C. On Tuesday, it dropped further and the citizens had to face the freezing cold on Tuesday. Meteorologist Srinivas Aundhkar said every year the citizens experience severe cold in January. The dust storm two days ago had added to the cold snap. But now the cold is expected to subside from Wednesday.

Children, seniors suffer from climate change

Many people are getting sick due to the changing climate and significant temperature drops. Citizens are suffering from cold, fever and cough. Many are rushing to the hospital on suspicion of corona infection. Children and seniors in particular are suffering due to the cold.

Lowest temperature in the city

The city recorded a record-breaking lowest temperature of 1.2 °C on January 17, 1968. Never since then has the temperature dropped so low. The minimum temperature recorded in January 2021 was 12.8, in 2020 it was 8.1, in 2019 it was 7.0 and in 2018 it was 9.2°C, said Sunil Nikalje, meteorological assistant at Chikalthana observatory.