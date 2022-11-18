City records lowest temp of 11.4°C

Aurangabad:

The city is experiencing cold spells after Diwali festival. But since last week, the temperature has fallen below 14°C. However, the city experienced one of the coldest days of the winter season on Friday as the mercury dropped to 11.4°C.

Slight humidity during the day and cool winds in the evening is giving a chill to the citizens. The Chikalthana observatory has reported that the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.5°C and the minimum temperature at 11.4°C during the day on Friday. Severe cold is felt after late night. The main roads in the city are getting deserted in the night and citizens are moving around wearing warm clothes. The temperature was 13.9°C on November 7, 15.2°C on Nov 9, 14.2°C on Nov 12 and 13°C on Nov 16. The minimum temperature has decreased since Thursday.