City rocks with slogans in support of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The name of the district 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' will remain forever, no one can change it now. Giving these and other announcements, a massive march was taken out on Sunday by the Sakal Hindu Jangarjana Samiti in support of the renaming of the district. After saluting Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statues at Kranti Chowk, the procession started around 11 am and concluded at Mahatma Phule Chowk, Aurangpura.

On this occasion Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Cooperation Minister Atul Save, MLA Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, MLA Raja Singh Thakur, senior journalist Suresh Chavanke were prominently present. Also Sudarshan Maharaj Kapate of Global Mahanubhav Panth, Janardhan Maharaj Mete, BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, Priyanka Lone of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, BJP general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, former deputy mayor Sanjay Joshi were also present. Shiv Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal, MNS district president Sumit Khambekar, RR Patil Foundation chairman Vinod Patil spoke on this occasion.

At the beginning of the march, idols of Bharatmata, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were worshiped at Kranti Chowk. Shaheer Suresh Jadhav presented Powada. Women, men, youth from all Hindu institutions, organizations, party leaders, social activists participated in the march.

Name will never be erased

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will never be erased from the city. There should not have been opposition to the renaming of the district. But some fanatics have shown their true colours. They say that there were Muslims in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. So why do they object to the name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

---Raja Singh Thakur, MLA-Telangana

Give a clear message to the objectors

The dream of Shiv followers has come true thanks to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The elevation of Aurangzeb in Marathwada and Afzal Khan in western Maharashtra continues. Give a clear answer to those who object to the name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

---Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Bhosale, MLA - Satara