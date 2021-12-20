City shivers as temperature dips further

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

With the cold wave in North India, the minimum and maximum temperature in the city has gone down on Monday. There was a 10.6-degree celsius temperature today from 11.6 degrees celsius on Sunday.

People were seen shivering with cold. There will be the longest night of the year on December 21. Uttarayan of the sun will commence from December 22. The duration of the day will reduce.

There will be 11 hours in a day while night will be of more than 13 hours. The duration between sunset and sunrise has reduced.

Chikalthana weather centre recorded a minimum 10.6 degrees celsius temperature of the city today. This forced citizens to wear warm clothes.

The weather bureau forecasts that the temperature would go down more in the next two days.

Weather expert Shrinivas Aundhkar said that there is a cold wave in Central India.

“The city may experience cold for next few days. This may extend winter season duration and reduce summer season days,” he added.