City shivers as winter temperature hits season’s lowest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This winter’s lowest temperature was recorded on Monday (December 8). The minimum temperature during the day dropped to 10°C, while the maximum temperature remained at 30.4°C. This is the lowest temperature of the season so far. Cold winds in the morning are making the weather noticeably chilly. Winter had begun to be felt from November 9, this year. However, between November 22 and 29, the cold had disappeared. From December 1, the winter chill has returned, and mornings have been noticeably cold.

People stepping out early in the morning are wearing warm clothing. The atmosphere remains cool throughout the day, and cold winds during the evening increase the intensity of the chill. Days are dry with mild sunlight, while mornings and evenings are significantly colder. After fluctuations in temperature over the past two weeks, the cold has increased again starting this week.

Because of the drop in temperature, morning traffic on the roads appears lighter. School and college students, as well as office-goers, have begun using jackets and mufflers to protect themselves from the cold.

Why has the cold increased?

This winter season’s first major drop in minimum temperature was recorded in November. On November 2, 2025, the maximum temperature was 32°C and minimum 22°C. On November 9, maximum 30.4°C, minimum 12.8°C were recorded. On November 19, the minimum temperature was 10.6°C. On November 30, it fell to 10.2°C. On December 8, maximum was 30.4°C and minimum 10°C. Weather expert Shrinivas Aundhkar explained that northern polar winds have settled over Marathwada, causing the increase in cold.