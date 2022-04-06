City sizzles at 40.8 degrees Celsius

Aurangabad, April 6:

The mercury in the city is increasing day by day with the Chikalthana observatory recording a temperature of 40.8°C on Wednesday. This is the highest temperature ever recorded this summer. The same temperature was recorded on April 17 and 18, 2020.

Citizens have been facing heat wave-like conditions since the end of March. Even at 10 am in the morning citizens are feeling the heat. The temperature continues to remain high even after evening. The temperature in the city hovered at 40.6°C for the last three days. This was followed by a further rise in temperature on Wednesday. The temperature has now reached the threshold of 41.0°C. The meteorological department has forecast 42.0°C for the next six days.