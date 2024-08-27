City students excel in Company secy exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Company Secretary (CS) course students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar excelled in the CS examination held by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in June 2024, results of which were declared recently.

In Professional Programme examination (Syllabus - 2017), 41.18 percent of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar candidates passed in Module-I, 36.67 percent in Module-II and 25.64 percent in Module-III.

In Professional Programme examination (Syllabus - 2022), 26.32 percent of candidates passed in Group - 1 and 22.22 percent in Group - 2.

In Executive Programme examination (Syllabus - 2017), 25.86 percent of candidates passed in Module-I and 24.35 percent in Module-II.

In Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus - 2022), 6.35 percent of candidates passed in Group - 1 and 12.26 percent in Group - 2.

The next examinations of Company Secretaries Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and 2022) and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and 2022) will be held from December 21 to 30, 2024, for which on-line submission of enrolment applications together with requisite examination fee commenced from August 26.