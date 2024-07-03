City to get 100 electric buses under PM-ebus Scheme in Dec!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the city is expected to receive 100 e-buses, under the PM- ebus Sewa Scheme, by the end of December.

Accordingly, the new e-buses will be operational from January 2025. Meanwhile, the Smart City Mission administration has set up a state-of-the-art depot for the buses on 11 acres of land at Jadhavwadi, ensuring the buses' early arrival.

The e-bus service scheme was announced by the Central Government in August 2023, inviting proposals from cities with populations exceeding one million. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) submitted a proposal under the guidance of administrator G Sreekanth via Smart City Office, which received approval from the Central Government. The Central Government has given the nod to provide 100 electric buses which aims at strengthening the public transport system and reducing pollution.

The Smart City administration has already prepared a large depot for the buses, and additional depots are planned to be built on reserved land in Waluj MIDC. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the land with MIDC will be signed soon. An estimated budget of Rs 150 crore for constructing the bus depots has also been submitted to the Central Government.

All processes to be completed quickly

The necessary documentation for the e-bus scheme from the municipal corporation will be completed before the implementation of the code of conduct for the Legislative Assembly election. The Central Government has also completed the tender process for purchasing the buses. Sources have hinted that 100 e-buses will be made available to the city at the beginning of the new year in January.

100 diesel buses in operation

Currently, 100 diesel buses have been operated through Smart City since 2018, receiving a positive response from citizens. With the addition of another 100 e-buses to the fleet, the public transport system of the city will be strengthened for sure.