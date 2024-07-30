City to get additional 26 MLD of water after Sept 17

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has confirmed that the construction of new Water Treatment Plant of 26 MLD capacity at Pharola will be completed till September 17 instead of previously announcement of August 15 made by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

There is no equal distribution of water supply in the city. Hence to reduce the gaps in the water supply, the 900-mm width pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi was laid by spending Rs 200 crore. Presently, the existing WTP deprives of capacity to lift high quantity of water. It was expected that 75 MLD of water has to be received through this 900-mm pipeline, but in reality the CSMC was getting 18 MLD of water only. Hence a new WTP of 26 MLD of lifting capacity was proposed, but the construction work is going on at snail’s pace. Two months ago, MJP declared that the WTP would be completed by August 15. Today the civic chief clarified that it would take another one month to get complete.