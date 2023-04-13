City to get two grand memorials of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Announcement made by guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre: Rs 5 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 132nd birth anniversary, Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre announced the construction of two grand memorials in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The memorial for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be erected at the site of his statue at TV Center and the statue premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate will be converted into a memorial.

Bhumre was speaking in a programme organised at the Vande Mataram Sabhagruha on Thursday. Speaking further, he said that these memorials are set to become the second largest in the State and have been sanctioned a budget of Rs 5 crore each by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for beautification and construction. The programme also included a screening of video tapes showcasing the proposed memorials, which received a positive response from the audience. He also announced the opening of study centres in the city on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary. These study centres are expected to benefit underprivileged students and will be operational soon. Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, Vinod Patil of Maratha Kranti Morcha, Former deputy mayor Raju Shinde, additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, City engineer AB Deshmukh and citizens of all religions were present. Bhumre was felicitated on the occasion for his contribution towards the development of the city and providing funds for the construction of the memorials and study centre.

CM approved the demand on priority

Jaiswal said that when CM Shinde came to the city, he demanded funds for both these memorials. Shinde immediately approved it and a government resolution with approval of funds of Rs 5 crore each was released on the next day.