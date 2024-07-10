City to witness disciplined rally after 9-yrs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After nine years, the city will once again witness a disciplined rally of the Maratha community on Jalna Road between Cidco Chowk and Kranti Chowk on July 13.

The rally will commence at 11 am by paying homage to the Vasantrao Naik statue at Cidco Chowk. Homage will be paid to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj after walking 4.3 km up to Kranti Chowk.

The rally will culminate with a speech by Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil. Therefore, Jalna Road will be closed on both sides for 8 to 9 hours on Saturday. Manaj Jarange started the Maratha reservation awareness and rally from Hingoli on July 6. A record number of community members participated in rallies which were taken out in Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, and Dharashiv. The rallies were peaceful. Jarange's deadline given to the government for various demands ends on July 13. After that, he will declare a future course of action.

A meeting of the Maratha Morcha coordinators was held on Wednesday in view of this rally. Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar assured the coordinators of full cooperation for the rally.

A large number of community members will start arriving in the city from early morning on Saturday. For parking of vehicles, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Subhash Bhujang along with police inspectors inspected some areas on Wednesday.

The traffic police visited Ayodhya, Karnapura, Kada Office, Jadhavwadi, Garware, and Jabinda grounds on Beed Bypass. Police Commissioner Pawar himself would inspect the rally route along with the coordinators on July 11. Nearly 4 to 5 lakh community members are likely to participate in this. Women will walk at the forefront of the march.

3 K policemen are to be deployed

A total of four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), four ACPs, 90 police officers along 3000 policemen will be deployed on Saturday for bandobast. Besides, traffic police and additional police forces have been called from outside as well. The first Maratha Kranti Morcha was held in the city on August 9, 2016. Volunteers expressed the feeling that the city is once again witnessing a record crowd after nine years.