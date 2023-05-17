City to witness ‘Zero shadow day’ on May 19

Phenomenon can be witness between 12 pm to 12.30 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The shadow will leave your company on the afternoon of May 19, as citizens will experience a ‘Zero Shadow Day’.

The city dwellers will be able to experience this phenomenon between 12 pm to 12.30 pm, informed Srinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astro and Space Science Center. Aundhkar said that the phenomenon occurs when the sun comes in between the tropic of cancer and the tropic of capricorn. The Sun comes overhead twice a year in the afternoon and there are two zero shadow days. During this time the sun moves 0.50 degrees every day so it stays on the same axis for about two days. So one can experience zero shade for two days from the same place.

On this day, the shadow that stays with us throughout the year will leave for a few minutes. All cities and towns have a few seconds difference in time. To experience the event, astronomy lovers should observe the sun from 12:00 pm to 12:35 pm. The citizens can experience the event at any open space, on their roof or from the yard. Astronomers will be informed about this phenomenon at the space centre at MGM from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, Aundhkar said.