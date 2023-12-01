City trader ends life by jumping into Godavari River

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a trader from the city ended his life by jumping into Godavari River at old Kaygaon, on Friday at 1 pm. The deceased have been identified as Jasbeer Singh Jeet Singh Kambo (67, Akashwani vicinity).

It is learnt that Jasbeer Singh had stepped out of his home this morning saying to his family members that he is feeling uneasy, therefore, he will return after taking fresh air from outside. He left home in a car bearing number MH 20 BY 7854. He drove straight away to old Kaygaon and parked his car near the bridge. He also kept his mobile phone, Aadhar Card and wallet in the car and then at around 1 pm jumped into the river from the bridge.

The local villagers, after noticing the incident, alerted the Gangapur Police. Acting upon the information, the head constable Shrikant Barde, Amol Karwande and Pandit reached the spot and with the help of a local rescuing team launched the search and then the body was taken out of the river at 5 pm.

The police, on the basis of Aadhar Card, contacted the family members and informed them about the incident. The deceased’s son Manmeet Singh identified the body. Accordingly, the police shifted the body to the sub-district hospital in Gangapur for post-mortem at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the Gangapur police have registered a case of accidental death. The police said the deceased was running an automobile spare parts business in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.