City water supply disrupted for 13 hours on Kojagiri Poornima

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The taps in many parts of the city went dry on Wednesday (on the occasion of Kojagiri) after the disruption in lifting water from the Jayakwadi Dam occurred for 13 long hours due to two technical snags, since early morning.

Today at 9 am, an Indian Rat Snake (locally known as Dhaman) entered the electrical panel box at the water supply centre in Jayakwadi. The reptile was electrocuted due to a face-to-face contact, causing a short circuit that disrupted the entire power supply. It took a total of 7 hours to repair the damage. Prior to this incident, at 2 am, the main water pipeline at the Jayakwadi water supply centre had ruptured, which took the municipal corporation 6 hours to repair it through welding. As a result, water lifting was completely halted for a total of 13 hours, and on Wednesday, the city did not receive any water, leaving many neighbourhoods parched even on the day of Kojagiri Poornima.

The disruptions in the city's water supply seem to have no end. Water supply has been interrupted two to three times a week, causing distress among the residents. At 2 am on Wednesday, a leakage occurred in the Jayakwadi water pipeline, and repairs, including welding, took 6 hours. During this time, water lifting was entirely stopped. Water started to flow into the city at 8 am, but by 9 am, the Indian Rat Snake entered the electrical panel box, causing a short circuit and disrupting the entire power supply. Municipal Corporation employees launched a search to detect the technical fault, eventually discovering that the ‘dhaman’ had entered panel number 3. The complete repairs took 7 hours, and water started flowing into the city at 4 pm.

Water supply to Cidco and old city delayed

From 2 am to 4 pm, the water supply was shut down for 13 to 14 hours. The neighbourhoods scheduled to receive water on Wednesday were unable to do so. Executive Engineer K M Phalak stated that efforts were being made to supply water to the affected areas late in the night. Water supply to Cidco-Hudco and the old city will be delayed, with some areas receiving water a day late.