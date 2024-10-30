City woman studying in London blackmailed

London blackmailed

#Spurned lover makes fake obscene videos; threatens acid attack

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young woman from a wealthy family in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, studying at a prestigious university in London, has been blackmailed by Aryan Pramod Gulati, a man from Faridabad, Haryana. After she rejected his marriage proposal, Gulati created fake obscene videos of her and sent them to her parents, threatening an acid attack. He has been charged at the Satara police station.

Sia (name changed), a 25-year-old construction businessman’s daughter from Paithan Road, enrolled in a London university for higher education in September 2023. In March 2024, she met Aryan through a mutual friend. As their friendship grew, Aryan often extorted money from Sia using emotional tactics. In September 2024, Sia's family attended her graduation ceremony in London and met Aryan. Following this meeting, Aryan pressured Sia for marriage and began demanding more money.

Obscene videos and blackmail

After Sia rejected Aryan's marriage proposal, he created fake obscene videos and photos of her and sent them through a 'one-time view' message, starting a campaign of mental harassment. He threatened, “I will kill your father and throw acid on you; I am very skilled in such things,” while demanding extortion money. After Sia blocked him, Aryan continued to blackmail her family using different phone numbers.

Threats from legislator's nephew

Sia and her family received threatening calls from an unknown person claiming to be a legislator's nephew. The caller warned that Sia would be abducted if she rejected Aryan's marriage proposal. Additionally, the family faced continuous threats from international numbers. In response, they filed a complaint with CP Pravin Pawar. Investigating officer Inspector Sangram Tate stated that the case is sensitive, and authorities are actively gathering information about the accused and conducting a thorough investigation.