City's 1st Center of Innovation in Hospitality' launched at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city's first 'Center of Innovation in Hospitality' was started at the Institute of Hotel Management of MGM Univeristy on Wednesday.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of prominent chef Vishnu Manohar.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr Kapilesh Mangal, all principals, directors, heads of departments, students and others were present.

The Center of Innovation will provide an opportunity for the students to test their abilities and experiment. This is the first centre in the city to be started in a college.

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said that the students are being provided with all the materials with a separate kitchen needed to prepare new dishes. They will be able to make cocktails and mocktails here through mixology. Dr Kapilesh Mangal also spoke.