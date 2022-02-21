City's first 22-storeyed skyscraper to come up in Satara

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

Aurangabad is witnessing rapid urbanisation by leaps and bounds. The city will soon be witnessing the construction of high rise buildings like Mumbai and Pune cities as the town planning section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation

(AMC) has received a proposal seeking permission to construct the city's first 22-storeyed building in Satara locality on two and a half acres of land. The height of the tallest building in the city was 15-storeyed, so far.

As reported earlier, the Maharashtra Government has made notable amendments and revised the old Development Control Rules (DCR) during the last year. Earlier, the Town Planning section would sanction permissions to the construction of buildings of height 46 metres, but after the revision in DCR, the section permission has been granted relaxation to permit construction of the buildings up to 70 metres height. The proposal of the first 22-storeyed building has been initiated by the AMT Infrastructure. The AMC's TP section has received the application for the construction

sky scraper recently.

The building will be constructed on land bearing Gut Number 39 in Satara locality. The tallest building will comprise 88 flats of 3BHK and will be equipped with all the amenities. The Deputy Director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh has confirmed of receiving the proposal. " The deputy engineer Sanjay Chamle has been assigned with the responsibility of scrutinising the proposal and going through its technicalities minutely," said Deshmukh.

Fire Fighting section sans facilities

The state government has granted permission to constructed buildings of 70-metres height, but the AMC's fire brigade section sans advanced facilities including state-of-the-art equipment. The present ladder in possession is able to reach

the height of five-storey buildings. The section is demanding the facilities for the past 10 years but is in vain.

Now, with the construction of 22-storeyed buildings, the AMC will have to update its fire fighting system as early as possible.