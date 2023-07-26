City’s railway station to outshine European and Japanese counterparts

Railway station to undergo comprehensive redevelopment project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city's railway station, already renowned as a model station, is set to undergo a comprehensive redevelopment project that aims to rival European and Japanese railway stations in modernity and efficiency. The station draws inspiration from the architectural magnificence of the world-famous Ellora Caves and aims to become a symbol of modernity and elegance, enticing tourists from both domestic and international domains.

The South Central Railway Nanded Division Railway Manager (DRM), Neeti Sarkar, confirmed the awarding of the work contract for the station's redevelopment. A thorough survey is underway, exploring every detail to ensure a flawless execution of the project. Once the survey is complete, construction work will commence promptly.

Central to the visionary project is the concept of 'Roof Plaza,' which will be implemented at 200 stations nationwide, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station. The Roof Plaza entails a distinctive roofing structure over the railway tracks, complemented with modern amenities and facilities.

Various features and amenities

The upgraded station will feature entrances on both sides of the railway tracks, ensuring enhanced accessibility for passengers. A fully covered balcony will shield commuters from inclement weather, guaranteeing a comfortable experience. Passenger convenience will be paramount, with provisions for a food court, waiting rooms, and dedicated children's play areas. The Roof Plaza will host a vibrant array of retail shops, cafeterias, and entertainment facilities, transforming the station into a bustling hub. The station will also allocate space for the sale of regional products, fostering local businesses.