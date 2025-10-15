City's Samarth triumphs at Mr. India Universe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Samarth Choudhary from Sambhajinagar won first place at the inaugural Mr. India Universe contest in Jaipur on October 13, also claiming Best Personality and Mr. Congeniality titles. Organized by the renowned Glamanand Group, the competition assessed contestants over eight days through physical, intellectual, and personality-based challenges. Ten finalists from across India competed after rigorous selection rounds. Samarth’s consistent performance in all rounds earned him top honors. The winners of this first-ever Indian edition will represent the country at the International Mr. Universe 2026 and other global pageants, marking a proud moment for Sambhajinagar.