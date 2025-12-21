City's water supply disrupted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 1200 mm water pipeline supplying water to the city burst near Jayakwadi on Saturday afternoon. Following the leakage, the city's water supply was shut off.

The repair work of the pipeline took 12 hours. It was completed at 12.30 AM today. The water supply was then restored.

Water reached the city in the early morning hours, and the water supply schedule for Sunday has been postponed by one day. The affected areas will now receive water on Monday.

The Water Supply Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stated that the water supply scheduled for Sunday has been postponed by one day, and those areas would receive water on Tuesday.