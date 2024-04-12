City's water woes persist despite new waterline

Citizens frustrated with low pressure and delayed water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar brace for another summer of water scarcity despite the addition of a third waterline to the city's supply network. The existing infrastructure remains inadequate, leaving citizens frustrated with low pressure and delayed deliveries.

Previously, the city relied on two aging waterlines, 700mm and 1200mm in diameter, to transport water from Jayakwadi dam to Nakshatrawadi. To address chronic shortages, a new 2500mm water supply project is underway. As a temporary measure, a new 900 mm pipeline was recently inaugurated alongside the existing 700mm line.

While the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation claims the 900mm water line has increased water supply by 20 millions of liters per day (MLD), residents haven't seen a significant improvement. Water pressure remains low, and delivery schedules are erratic. Some areas, like Jinsi, Delhigate, Shahgunj, and City Chowk, receive water only every 7-10 days, far exceeding the municipal corporation’s target of a five-day delivery cycle.

Will not be resolved before summer

Municipal authorities acknowledge the challenges and admit they are unlikely to be resolved before summer's end. The existing infrastructure, including the two older lines, may be nearing the end of their lifespan, hindering efficient water distribution.

Enduring challenge for the residents

The ongoing 2500mm water supply scheme offers hope for long-term improvement, but residents face the immediate challenge of enduring water scarcity throughout the summer. The CSMC must explore additional measures to optimize water distribution and minimize disruptions in the short term, said the residents.