City’s young girl completes 'analog astronaut' training in Poland

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:A young girl from the city Diksha Krishna Shinde completed 'analog astronaut' training at Analog Astronaut Training Center (AATC) in Poland.

The AATC centre invited Diksha along with some other foreign students last month for participating in the lunar analog mission expedition (60), a research project titled ‘Cognitive, Physical and Artistic Performances during Lunar Analog Mission in Isolation and Confinement in the Habitat.’

Diksha completed the astronaut training at Kraków in Poland between May 13 and 23, 2023. The young researcher participated in international scientific and artistic projects, which are based on performing space analog mission simulations and presenting results during the thematic workshops.

During this scientific mission, Diksha performed arts and experiments related to power systems, robotics, man-machine interactions, hydroponics, and microgravity machine use.

Who is analog astronaut?

Analog astronaut is an individual that decided to play the role of an astronaut during a simulated crewed mission.