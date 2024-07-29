Civic chief appeals to make city numero uno in cleanliness

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth said, “ The city has a rich historical heritage which makes its mark on the world map. However, the time has come to make united efforts and make the city known globally for its cleanliness.”

The CSMC is implementing a major cleanliness drive in the city from August 1 to 15. Hence he called for the participation of all sections of the society in this drive.

The administrator held a meeting to review the preparation for the drive, at the Maulana Azad Research Centre, on Monday morning. Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Jogdand, heads of various departments, and all ward officers were present in the meeting.

Three types of citizens

Sreekanth shared his observation saying, “There are three types of citizens in the city. One type sincerely segregates the waste at the source and gives it to the garbage-collecting vehicle. The second gives mixed waste, and the third irresponsibly throws garbage on the road or in public places. Hence we have to implement the cleanliness work attracting participation of citizens who care and love the city and the large number of public participation is essential for successful implementation of the drive.” The civic chief also emphasized on involving municipal and private schools, government offices, and NGOs in this cleanliness task.

So far, more than 29 organisations have agreed to participate in the campaign. The CSMC will play a crucial role in the movement. Our city is neither very clean nor very dirty, but we aim to make it as clean as a numero uno city like Indore or Surat. Therefore, this would not be a mere 15-day campaign but would be conducted periodically, he stressed.