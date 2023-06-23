Civic chief orders confirmed staff to handle office cash

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Sreekanth has instructed the head of departments (HoDs) to reduce the strength of excess contractual staff in their section and also not give them the responsibility of handling the regular office cash.

Instead, he ordered the regular or confirmed officers and personnel in the establishment section to take the responsibility of collecting and recovering the property and the water tax.

The civic chief held a meeting to review the strength of contractual staff in the Smart City Office today. He obtained details on manpower working in each section. In the meeting, he instructed to withdraw the responsibility of handling the cash and recovering the tax dues from them. He said these works should be done by the officials and personnel who are regular or confirmed staff of the CSMC.

He further instructed all HoDs to reduce unwanted contractual staff. The services of the staff who are helpful, useful and efficient in work should be retained.

The civic chief also suggested tabling a proposal seeking the appointment of 50 per cent ex-servicemen and 50 per cent Agniveers as security guards in the municipal corporation.

The additional commissioner Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Joshi, city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje, municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, deputy commissioners Somnath Jadhav, Rahul Suryawanshi and Aparna Thete, chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, executive engineers D K Pandit and B D Phad and other key officers were present in the meeting.