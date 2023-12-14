Civic Chief orders freeing DP roads from encroachments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator, G Sreekanth, on Thursday has directed the authorities to remove encroachments existing on the proposed development plan (DP) roads and other important roads on priority.

According to sources, the administrator held a meeting of Town Planning section officials at the Smart City headquarters. During the meeting he gave the above orders. The civic chief also ordered the section concerned to prepare a list of citizens to whom the compensation against their land acquisition has to be paid in the form of transfer of development rights (TDR) certificates and also display the list on the office website for public information.

The jurisdiction of the old city has become a congested place. The roads have become narrow lanes and prevent mobility of public transport on them. Hence to empower the public transport system and widen the roads through land acquisition, the property-owner will be compelled to utilise 50 per cent of the TDR.

The construction of many important roads under the Smart City Mission is also underway. There are several hurdles coming in the way of the road work. Hence the laying of water pipelines, drainage lines and cables is being delayed.

To identify and overcome these hurdles, the civic chief, who is also the chief executive officer of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited, has ordered the officials of CSMC and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to conduct a joint inspection with the contractor and the project management consultant (PMC) and submitted the report to him.

The civic chief observed that there are 5-10 big shots causing hurdles in the development of the city for their personal benefits, but the CSMC will not bow before them and will demarcate reservation wherever there is necessary. The new DP Plan will help develop the city in a planned way.