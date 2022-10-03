Civic chief orders night sweeping of roads in commercial markets

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Reviewing the rush of citizens during the festival periods in the lanes of the commercial markets and providing a safe and hygienic environment, the municipal commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Abhijeet Chaudhari has ordered solid waste management (SWM) cell to sweeping of roads in the commercial markets during the night hours. The orders have to be implemented with immediate effect from today.

The civic chief visited Kanchanwadi’s Material Recovery Facility (MRF) centre today evening. After inspection, he gave important instructions to them.

The deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, CRT’s Gauri Mirashi, PRO Tauseef Ahmed and sanitary inspector Vishal Kharat were present on the occasion.

Chaudhari after his keen observation at the MRF centre suggested going for implementing semi-automatic

operation to increase the recovery capacity up to 20 tonnes. He said to submit the proposal in this regard and also suggested including the concretisation and development of green cover around the MRF centre.

The administrator also interacted with the women rag-pickers on the occasion. He ordered the authorities concerned to arrange for drinking water for women rag-pickers, lavatory and

provide clean space for having meals etc.

The women rag-pickers welcomed the civic chief by presenting him with a bouquet.

The civic administrator also visited Bio-Methanisation (or Bio-gas) plant and ordered them to submit the status report of the plant to him, soon.