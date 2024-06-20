Civic chief orders transfer of engineers under official reforms

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator is set to give a jolt to engineers who have been stationed in the same section for many years. The administrator G Sreekanth issued orders in a meeting on Thursday to transfer deputy engineers and junior engineers, excluding department heads, to other departments.

The administrator has instructed to identify and transfer engineers, deputy engineers, and junior engineers working at the headquarters and zonal offices for more than four years. The administrator underlined that such rotations are necessary for engineers to gain experience in other sections as well. The municipal corporation is currently facing a manpower shortage, leading to important responsibilities being assigned to retired officers and employees. Engineers are responsible for the maintenance and repair of civic amenities. However, due to the lethargy of engineers, roads are in poor condition, drainage systems are frequently broken in many areas, streetlights in many colonies are non-functional, and the water supply schedule is often disrupted.

CSMC to maintain Civil Bank

Similar to the information bank maintained for IAS officers, a Civil Bank containing information on all municipal officers and employees, including contract workers, will be created. This bank will contain details of approximately 5,000 officers and employees working in different sections and offices of the municipal corporation.