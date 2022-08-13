Civic chief reshuffles responsibilities of 6 DMCs

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The municipal commissioner and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Abhijeet Chaudhari has re-allocated responsibilities to the six deputy commissioners today. He has given important responsibilities to Aparna Thete and Ravindra Nikam reviewing their experiences.

As reported earlier, two deputy commissioners are on AMC’s establishment, while four others are transferred by the state government on a deputation basis. The new civic chief made slight changes, but a rumour has spread on the campus that the major reshuffle is going to take place soon.

The section-wise responsibilities allotted to each of the six deputy commissioners are as follows:

1. Ravindra Nikam: Municipal Secretary, Fire Brigade, Anti-Encroachment, Census, Local Body Tax, Lokshahi Din, Cultural, Record, Library, Security and Public Relations sections, apart from the Swimming Pool.

2. Aparna Thete: Establishment (Class III and IV), Estate, BoT, PMAY/Housing/Slum Development, Tax Assessment and Collection, E-Governance, E-Tendering and Legal sections, apart from the deputy chief executive officer (DyCEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Limited Corporation Limited (ASCDCL).

3. Santosh Tengale: Labour, Elections, Jayakwadi Water Supply Scheme (Civil) and Mechanical sections apart from being a Nodal Officer of Aple Sarkar/PG Portal and assistant commissioner (Zone No.8).

4. Rahul Suryawanshi: Sports, NULM, Stores, Animal Husbandry & Zoo and Buildings sections.

5. Somnath Jadhav: Solid Waste Management, Tourism, Disaster Management, Environment and Drainage sections.

6. Nanda Gaikwad: Women and Child Welfare, Physically Disabled and Education sections.