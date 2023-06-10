Civic chief spends 7 hours to speed up water supply scheme works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today spent seven long hours inspecting the proposed ongoing works under the new water supply scheme and the old water supply scheme between Jayakwadi Dam and Nakshatrawadi. He toured from 7 am to 2 pm. During the interaction, he motivated the contractor and the manpower with his conversation to speed up the work.

The civic chief inspected the ongoing construction of three water treatment plants (out of six) and a Master Balancing Reservoir (out of two), at Nakshatrawadi. He patiently lends his ears to understanding the operation of the water supply scheme (including water lifting, transporting, treatment, and storing of water in ESRs and distribution) during the seven hours.

During the inspection of laying the main pipeline of 2000 mm size diameter. He went inside the pipe to understand its features. He witnessed to the wielding of pipelines to join them and also interacted with the welders to understand the technical details.

In the last leg of his tour, he inspected the proposed construction of the Coffer Dam in Jayakwadi Dam. He observed the piling of soil in the dam water for the Coffer Dam. It is assumed that the piling work will be completed in 10 days. Besides, to construct the approach bridge of length 550 metres, the footing of 70 columns, out of 180, was underway. The construction of 375 metres long approach bund has been constructed.

The civic chief also inspected the two old water supply schemes supplying water to the city.