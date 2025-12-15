Civic issues, administrative rule, voter list controversy to dominate civic polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As the city heads toward municipal corporation elections, a range of contentious civic and political issues has come to the forefront. From serious irregularities in the voters’ list and a prolonged water supply crisis to poor road infrastructure and scrutiny of the five-year administrator-led governance, the election discourse is being shaped by questions of transparency, basic amenities, and accountability. In addition to this is an intense battle over seat-sharing and reservations, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between rival political alliances.

(1) Irregularities in the voters’ list

Discrepancies in the voters’ list have emerged as the most controversial issue of the election. Over 6,000 complaints were registered last month, including voters’ names being shifted to incorrect prabhags, names of deceased persons remaining on the rolls, and cases of duplicate voters. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has launched a strong attack on this issue and submitted a memorandum to the district collector.

These irregularities undermine voters’ trust and raise serious questions about the transparency of the electoral process. As a result, political parties are pressuring the State Election Commission (SEC), and the controversy is likely to persist until a revised voters’ list is published. For citizens, these issues could create confusion on polling day, potentially affecting voter turnout. Overall, this issue is expected to remain central to party strategies during the election.

2) Water Supply crisis

Irregular and inadequate water supply has been a long-standing and sensitive issue in the city, and it has remained unresolved even during the administrator’s rule. Water from the new water supply scheme has still not fully reached citizens. Even where it has, the municipal corporation has plunged into a financial crisis due to a ₹822 crore loan, raising fears of bankruptcy.

Residents receive water only once every eight days, and that too for just one to one-and-a-half hours. Many localities continue to depend on water tankers. Political parties are expected to raise this issue aggressively in their campaigns, as the BJP and Shiv Sena have done in the past. While administrators have introduced some improvements, the absence of long-term planning has allowed the problem to persist.

After the elections, newly elected corporators are likely to promise better water supply planning, tax relief, and new policies. This issue will significantly influence middle-class and slum-dwelling voters.

3) Roads and Infrastructure

Although excavation and repair work has begun on around ten major roads in the months leading up to the election, problems such as dust, sewage overflow, potholes, and poor waste management continue to trouble citizens. Road widening work under the development plan is ongoing, but delays have caused public dissatisfaction.

During the administrator’s tenure, 1,878 proposals were approved, yet basic civic amenities remain inadequate. In the election campaign, parties will focus on promises related to road repairs, drainage systems, and street lighting. Despite increased spending under the Smart City Mission project, the visible benefits on the ground remain limited.

4) Performance during the administrator’s tenure

Over five years of administrator rule, tax collection improved, COVID-19 management was effective, and Smart City projects gained momentum. However, the administration has also faced criticism over allegations of corruption, conflicts with political leaders, and shortcomings in expenditure planning.

The absence of elected representatives for five years led to reduced transparency in the municipal corporation’s decision-making process. Political parties are expected to attack or defend the administrator’s record—the ruling Mahayuti alliance will claim credit, while the opposition will highlight failures. Citizens’ desire for stable, elected governance makes this an emotionally charged issue, and the responsibility on newly elected corporators will increase significantly after the elections.

Party-wise seat allocation and electoral competition

Out of 115 seats, 58 are reserved for women, 31 for OBCs, 22 for scheduled castes, and 2 for scheduled tribes, which is likely to intensify disputes over seat-sharing. In the previous election, Shiv Sena (29 seats), AIMIM (25), and BJP (22) emerged as major players. This time, divisions within the Mahayuti alliance and the filing of 1,440 nomination papers indicate a highly competitive contest.

The battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti is expected to be intense. While reservations will enhance women’s representation, they may pose challenges for experienced leaders. During campaigning, themes of alliance unity, stability, and governance credibility will dominate the discourse.