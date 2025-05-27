CJI Bhushan Gavai welcomed at airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai arrived at Chikalthana airport around 7.15 pm on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his wife. The administration welcomed the CJI at the airport.

Judges of the High Court comprising Justice Nitin Suryawanshi, Justice Neeraj Dhote, Justice Abhay Waghawase, Justice Rohit Joshi, Justice Prafulla Khubalkar, Justice Sanjay Deshmukh, Justice Arun Pednekar, Justice Shailesh Brahme and Justice Kishore Sant were present to welcome him.

Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, District Collector Deelip Swami, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Special Inspector General of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range-Virendra Mishra, Police Commissioner Pravi Pawar, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod and others were also present.