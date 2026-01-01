Clashes in Naregaon and Chikalthana ahead of polls; police use force, markets shut

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tensions erupted in the city on the eve of polling as political disputes turned violent.

In Chikalthana, candidate Ayaan Patel (28,Pushpak Garden), was assaulted by a rival group, while in Naregaon, a longstanding dispute between two factions escalated into a major clash. Police intervened, using force to control the crowd, and patrolled the area late into the night. Markets in the affected areas were temporarily closed. In Chikalthana, around 10–12 people confronted Ayaan on January 14 afternoon, falsely accusing him of distributing money. They attacked him and also threatened his mother. Based on Ayaan’s complaint, MIDC-Cidco police registered a case against Marhan Shaikh, Aref Shaikh, Mazhar Shaikh, Ameer Shaikh, Zafar Qazi, Junaid Azhar Shaikh, and four unidentified individuals. In Naregaon, tensions simmering for the past 15 days flared again on Wednesday. A fight broke out in the morning and escalated around 8.30 pm, attracting hundreds of supporters. Deputy police commissioner Prashant Swami, assistant commissioner of police Manoj Pagare, and police inspector Avinash Aghav led a large contingent to the spot. Even after dispersing the crowd on the main road, both groups regrouped in narrow lanes, prompting a baton charge. Riot control and quick-response armed teams were deployed. The injured were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

---------------

Avishkar chowk scuffle

At Avishkar Chowk, two factions confronted each other over alleged money distribution, attempting shoving and verbal abuse. Police intervened promptly, and the clash was quickly contained.