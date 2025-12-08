CLAT-2026 held in MNLU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 774 candidates appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2026 examination held at Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) on Sunday for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses

A total of 774 candidates took the examination at the Central of Excellence Bhavan of the university between 2 pm and 4 pm. Of them, 584 UG aspirants were present, while 167 PG aspirants appeared for the examination.

Dr Vinay Kumar, Dr Abhijit Wasmatkar and Dr Ashok Wadje as the centre observer, while University Registrar Dr Dhanaji Jadhav as the coordinator and the University Vice Chancellor Dr Bindu Ronald as the Regional Coordinator, worked for the success of the test.