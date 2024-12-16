Cleanliness drive under Mission Kham River

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of the Kham River Restoration Mission under the ‘My Narayanpur, Clean Narayanpur’ initiative, a cleanliness awareness rally and street play were organised at the Narayanpur Grampanchayat (near Waluj) under the guidance of the village sarpanch and village development officer (VDO), and with the help of the zilla parishad primary school.

The rally commenced from the school grounds, with students participating by carrying placards featuring various cleanliness messages, posters, and slogans. Project Coordinator Vijay Sapkal guided the event.

The event was attended by sarpanch Naser Patel, deputy sarpanch Majid Shaikh, Grampanchayat members Dilip Kharat, Harising Mule, Raju Shaikh, Tajuddin Patel, Tayyab Patel, Aslam Shaikh, Wajed Shaikh, along with students and local villagers.