Cleanliness Survey: AMC vows to achieve national ranking in top 10 cities

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

The national ranking of Aurangabad in the Cleanliness Survey was 26th and 22nd in the years 2020 and 2021. The hopeful Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has now striving to get included in the top 10 cities in the Cleanliness Survey 2022. The Central Government assessment team is expected to arrive in the city anytime in the first week of February. The competition, this year, is a little tough, as the total marks for the competition have been revised from 6,000 to 7,500.

The deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi said," This year, we will have to score, out of 7,500 marks, in the Cleanliness Survey 2022. It includes 2250 marks for Citizens Voice or Feedback; 3000 for Service Level Progress and 2250 for Certification, Documentation and Presentation. The survey team will assess the efforts taken by the AMC in disposing of the building waste; manufacturing of fertilisers; segregation and processing of dry and wet garbage; the total quantity of waste generated; functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs), garbage processing plants; farmers rating for the fertilisers manufactured out of waste etc. These are set parameters of the survey on which basis the marks are allotted by the team."

The deputy commissioner also mentioned that the works done by the urban local body (ULB) during the Covid-19 pandemic will also be acknowledged in the survey. The team will see the strength of sanitary personnel and how many of them had taken their first dose or second dose of vaccine; the facilities provided by the AMC as a part of Disaster Management. This will also help us to score.

The surveying team will review the performance of solid waste management (SWM) which include right from door-to-door collection of garbage; its quantity; its segregation and its scientific disposal. The main focus of the team will be on Service Level Progress and Citizens Voice or Feedback.

Service Level Progress (3000 Marks)

- Sustainable Sanitation - 900

- Segregated Collection - 900

- Processing and Disposal - 1200

Citizens Voice/Feedback (2250 Marks)

- The feedback of the citizens will be recorded paying visits by various surveying teams in different parts of the country between January 1 to February 28, 2022. They will speak to people of different localities and the names of visiting localities will not be disclosed.