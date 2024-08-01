Cleanliness will ensure progress and prosperity in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The arrival of the automobile manufacturer ‘Toyota’ in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a matter of pride for the city. Hence we should maintain our city so clean that every company wishes to set up their industry here, said the municipal commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, while inaugurating the campaign "One Hour for Cleanliness" today at 8 am in Kranti Chowk.

The civic chief emphasized that every citizen, student, and community should start the task with their own homes; and keep the 200-metre radius around them clean, including any historical buildings and heritage sites. The city’s population is approximately 17 lakhs, and there are only 3,000 sanitation workers, which means there is one sanitation worker for every 100 citizens. Hence to bridge this gap, participation from every section of the society is need of the hour. Cleanliness will benefit everyone. A clean and sparkling city will attract more tourists, and encourage residents to stay healthier, said the administrator.

The mega cleanliness campaign will be implemented from August 1 to August 15. The inaugural function saw the participation of key municipal officers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitin Bagate, NGO office-bearers, Cantonment Board’s Colonel B G Pradeep, former corporators Kishore Nagare and Kirti Shinde, office-bearers of MASSIA and the Vyapari Mahasangh. The students from municipal corporation’s primary school in Kiradpura and MIT College performed street plays on solid waste management.

About 800 students from 15 municipal schools participated in the event. Annamrita Foundation distributed snacks to the participating students. At the outset, Kakasaheb Jadhav led the gathering in singing "Hum Honge Kamyab," and a cleanliness pledge was taken. Dignitaries signed the cleanliness pledge banner. A cleanliness awareness rally was also held from Kranti Chowk and concluded at Paithan Gate with a floral tribute to the statue of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

The head of Solid Waste Management, Ravindra Jogdand made an introductory speech, and Principal Sanjeev Sonar conducted the proceedings.

Crowd for Selfies

The municipal corporation placed selfie stands at Kranti Chowk to showcase how clean and beautiful Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is, with slogans like ‘Majha Kachra Majhi Jababdari’ (My Garbage, My Responsibility) and "Hum Honge Kamyab”. Many citizens and students were seen rushing to take selfies at these stands.

Inauguration of a display made from silencers

During the event, DCP Nitin Bagate inaugurated a beautiful display made from the loud silencers removed from the motorcycles (during the drive). It was placed in the median at Kranti Chowk and the unveiling was done in the presence of the dignitaries present on the occasion.